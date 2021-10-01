Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $20.87 Million Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 124.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,490 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. 315,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,103. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,666,618.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

