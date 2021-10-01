Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $21.37 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,145 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 128,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $176.81. The company had a trading volume of 104,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.97 and its 200 day moving average is $196.18. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

