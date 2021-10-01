Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 149,867 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 149,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the period. 6elm Capital LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 57.8% in the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 165.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,177,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,258,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,215,569 shares of company stock worth $326,353,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.08. 161,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $107.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

