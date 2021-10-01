Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 192,533 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,533 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Vroom worth $22,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vroom by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vroom by 5.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $21.80. 21,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,017. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.