Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 202,454 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202,454 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Shutterstock worth $23,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $17,132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after buying an additional 171,433 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 475.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,100. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $120.39.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,823,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,683,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,760 shares of company stock worth $19,218,064. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

