Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 280,428 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,871 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 280,428 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of eBay worth $24,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

