Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 69,360 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,360 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wayfair worth $22,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,897,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 131.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 469,797 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.63.

Shares of W stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,749. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total transaction of $382,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,339,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.