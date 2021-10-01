Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 77,222 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,222 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Copart worth $22,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 43.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 777.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,814 shares of company stock valued at $56,433,390. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $139.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,745. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.