Perpetual Protocol Trading Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $63.42 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $14.96 or 0.00030975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00229988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00114965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012027 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

PERP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,700,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

