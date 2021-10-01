PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,656 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 3.65% of PetMed Express worth $23,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PETS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of PetMed Express stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $548.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

