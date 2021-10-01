Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $17.73

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $18.46. Pharvaris shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $587.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
