Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $17.73

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $18.46. Pharvaris shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $587.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

