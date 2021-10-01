Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.