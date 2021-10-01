Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,019.52 or 0.99975186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00077594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.02 or 0.00364381 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.50 or 0.00673512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00230746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003683 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001543 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,460,700 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

