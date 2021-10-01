PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0589

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $231,710.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00116047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00205193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011946 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

