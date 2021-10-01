Photon Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Photon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Photon has a total market capitalization of $69,547.67 and $191.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Photon has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.97 or 0.06914859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00350840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.97 or 0.01136742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00112304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.84 or 0.00532539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.79 or 0.00467655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00294413 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 41,727,360,892 coins. The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.