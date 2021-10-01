PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 355.3% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NRGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $38,252.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $326,103 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 33.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.