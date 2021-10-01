Pirate Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $464.50 million and $1.14 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00005168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.00237862 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00119693 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00156025 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002811 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,183,916 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

