Playgroundz (IOG) Market Capitalization Hits $232,659.39

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 63% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 146.4% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $232,659.39 and $122.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00107921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00150025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,122.61 or 1.00217322 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.69 or 0.06838420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

