Polis Price Up 30.9% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $2,167.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001661 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059112 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.21 or 0.00829178 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

