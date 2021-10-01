PolkaWar Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00065121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00101234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00134293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,128.45 or 1.00129762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.25 or 0.06703682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,918,272 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,272 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

