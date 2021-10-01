Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Pollard Banknote stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.
About Pollard Banknote
