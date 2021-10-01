PolypuX Price Tops $0.0012 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a total market cap of $49,455.00 and approximately $3,172.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00104580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00148141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,407.76 or 0.99755906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.47 or 0.06774435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

