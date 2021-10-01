Populous (PPT) Market Cap Achieves $43.23 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Populous coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $43.23 million and $2.43 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00115906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00211842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

