PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,450.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.43 million and $5,450.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.36 or 0.06808033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00347291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.31 or 0.01133084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00108078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.58 or 0.00545124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.30 or 0.00465920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00289437 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,817,409 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

