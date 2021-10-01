Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Easterly Government Properties worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,034 shares of company stock worth $892,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

