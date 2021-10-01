Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $178.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

