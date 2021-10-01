Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 375,001 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,476 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 375,001 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of R1 RCM worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,932 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of RCM opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

