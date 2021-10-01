Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BTEC opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTEC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 27,115.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 115,511 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 711.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $997,000.

