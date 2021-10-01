Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 392.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PY opened at $42.17 on Friday. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

