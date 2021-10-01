Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells $5,041,387.04 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54.

PGNY stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 601,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Progyny by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

