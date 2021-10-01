Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells $5,041,387.04 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54.
PGNY stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 601,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Progyny by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
