Project Inverse (XIV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $111,019.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $409,059.97 and $111,019.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00107118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00145974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,072.66 or 1.00032375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.25 or 0.06844451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

