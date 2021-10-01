ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

NOBL traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $88.53. 491,042 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93.

