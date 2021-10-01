Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $76,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

