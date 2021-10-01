Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Raised by Wedbush

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 110,851 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 34.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 333,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

