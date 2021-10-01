Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412,810 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Qurate Retail worth $20,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 108,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,831. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.