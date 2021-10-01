Rally Hits One Day Volume of $8.23 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Rally has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $175.45 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00105565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00142793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,872.30 or 0.99934822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.63 or 0.06817105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.