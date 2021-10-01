Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0002

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $11,921.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.97 or 0.06914859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00350840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.97 or 0.01136742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00112304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.84 or 0.00532539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.79 or 0.00467655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00294413 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

