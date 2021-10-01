RChain 1-Day Volume Hits $424,480.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. RChain has a total market cap of $72.72 million and $424,480.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RChain has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00240177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00113002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013134 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 624,463,500 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.