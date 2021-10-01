Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of RBGLY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 369,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

