Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.63.

Several analysts recently commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $102.37 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

