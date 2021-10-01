Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 5,356,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 7,324,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

