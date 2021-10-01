Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.80% of Rent-A-Center worth $520,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

