Rentberry (BERRY) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $243,546.80 and $4.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00235961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00114681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

