Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 372.3% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $40.08 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.77.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.
