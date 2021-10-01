Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 372.3% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $40.08 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

