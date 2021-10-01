Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Saputo (SAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Saputo (TSE: SAP):

9/27/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

8/17/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

8/16/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

8/5/2021 – Saputo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

SAP stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$32.06. The company had a trading volume of 307,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,808. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.70. Saputo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$31.59 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

