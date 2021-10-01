Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Saputo (SAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Saputo (TSE: SAP):
- 9/27/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$42.00.
- 8/17/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from C$41.00 to C$38.00.
- 8/16/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00.
- 8/5/2021 – Saputo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.
SAP stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$32.06. The company had a trading volume of 307,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,808. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.70. Saputo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$31.59 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.
Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9400002 earnings per share for the current year.
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
