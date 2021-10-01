Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/27/2021 – Trip.com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2021 – Trip.com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Trip.com Group is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Trip.com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

TCOM stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

