Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,602,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,091,000 after purchasing an additional 46,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:QSR opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.