Reviewing IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) & Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 2.32% 6.37% 1.46% IBEX 0.64% 30.31% 8.39%

This table compares Tucows and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $311.20 million 2.78 $5.78 million N/A N/A IBEX $443.66 million 0.70 $2.85 million $1.28 13.28

Tucows has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IBEX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tucows and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00 IBEX 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tucows presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.15%. IBEX has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.71%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than Tucows.

Summary

IBEX beats Tucows on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

