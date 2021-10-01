Reviewing Paycor HCM (PYCR) and Its Peers

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is one of 360 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Paycor HCM to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

This table compares Paycor HCM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM Competitors -133.02% -64.38% -4.39%

58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paycor HCM and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million N/A 157.74 Paycor HCM Competitors $1.87 billion $368.24 million 72.71

Paycor HCM’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Paycor HCM and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 Paycor HCM Competitors 2401 12214 22584 631 2.57

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus price target of $41.42, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.