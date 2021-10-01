Revolution Populi 1-Day Volume Hits $595,815.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $94.77 million and $595,815.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00116181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00200683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011957 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

